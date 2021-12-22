OPC provides all facilities under one roof

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairpeson Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan on Wednesday said that OPC had provided all facilities under one roof to overseas Pakistanis in a short span of three months.

He expressed these views a during meeting with overseas Pakistanis from USA, UK, Italy, Austria, Spain, Japan, Germany, Australia, Norway, Saudi Arabia, middle East and UAE here at OPC office.

The OPC Chairpeson said that the purpose of inviting overseas Pakistanis to OPC was to inform them that the institution had every facility to resolve their grievances.

He said that historic steps had been taken under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were true ambassadors of the beloved homeland and the chairpersons of district committees of all the districts including OPC were always striving to resolve their problems and providing services.

On the occasion, the overseas Pakistanis representative thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for taking personal interest in resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and commended the performance of the Vice Chairperson and entire team members.