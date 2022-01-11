OPC Punjab addresses 17,108 complaints

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab meeting said on Tuesday that the petitions and complaints, submitted by expatriate Pakistanis on commission's portal, were being addressed swiftly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab meeting said on Tuesday that the petitions and complaints, submitted by expatriate Pakistanis on commission's portal, were being addressed swiftly.

While presiding over a review meeting on monthly performance here, the OPC commissioner said that out of 27,748 complaints lodged so far, 17,108 had been resolved. He said that the role of overseas Pakistanis in economic development of the country had always been commendable.

The meeting was also attended by OPC director general, director police, director administration, director legal, director revenue, deputy directors and other officers.

The OPC commissioner informed the meeting that so far agricultural lands, residential and commercial properties worth Rs. 44 billion had been retrieved and handed over to the owners, who are overseas Pakistanis. Due to effective measures of the commission, the problems of overseas Pakistanis were being solved quickly, he added.