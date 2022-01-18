OPC Punjab addresses 17,335 complaints

A meeting was informed on Tuesday that out of 27,893 complaints, lodged on the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) web portal, 17,335 had been addressed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A meeting was informed on Tuesday that out of 27,893 complaints, lodged on the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) web portal, 17,335 had been addressed.

The meeting chaired by OPC Punjab Vice Chairperson Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, was informed that most of the complaints were related to Police Department, Revenue Department, Housing Schemes, LDA and education Department.

Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Imtiaz Ahmed Ali, Director Admin Tanveer Majid and other officers were also present.