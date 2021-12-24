UrduPoint.com

OPC Punjab Delegation Calls On CM Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:14 PM

OPC Punjab delegation calls on CM Buzdar

A delegation, led by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation, led by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM announced holding monthly meetings with expatriates for consultations as overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset to the country. He said the PTI-led government has given the right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis, which is their democratic right. He said the OPC counters had been set up in Federal and provincial government departments to assist the overseas Pakistanis, adding a facilitation desk is also working at the LDA.

A Nadra counter is functioning at OPC Punjab while tourism and passport office counters would also be established soon, he said.

The CM said that the OPC helped retrieve properties of expatriates worth Rs. 44 billion in the province and the possession of 176 houses and plots in a private housing scheme with a market value of Rs.

600 million was also given to the expats, he noted.

Alongside, the OPC's web portal has been linked with Lahore High Court (LHC) to dispose of their cases while the expats could also lodge their complaints online, he said and added that a 24/7 helpline was also set up to help solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The government has also set up district overseas Pakistanis committees across Punjab which helped resolved more than 11,000 complaints in three years, he said and added that an investor facilitation cell has been established at the CM Office.

The delegation commended the government reforms and thanked the CM for his keen interest in solving their problems.

The CM also distributed medals and shields among expats, district overseas committees' chairmen and the OPC staff.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Vote Expats Market Government Billion Million Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

30 'criminals' held, contraband seized

30 'criminals' held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago
 Cake cutting ceremony held at APC on Christmas

Cake cutting ceremony held at APC on Christmas

3 minutes ago
 6,000 cops to perform duty on Christmas, Quaid-i ..

6,000 cops to perform duty on Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam Day

3 minutes ago
 2 more die of Covid-19 in KP

2 more die of Covid-19 in KP

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to counter virus of disinformat ..

Pakistan committed to counter virus of disinformation through int'l cooperation: ..

7 minutes ago
 Governor felicitates Christian community on Christ ..

Governor felicitates Christian community on Christmas

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.