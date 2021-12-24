OPC Punjab delegation calls on CM Buzdar

A delegation, led by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation, led by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM announced holding monthly meetings with expatriates for consultations as overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset to the country. He said the PTI-led government has given the right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis, which is their democratic right. He said the OPC counters had been set up in Federal and provincial government departments to assist the overseas Pakistanis, adding a facilitation desk is also working at the LDA.

A Nadra counter is functioning at OPC Punjab while tourism and passport office counters would also be established soon, he said.

The CM said that the OPC helped retrieve properties of expatriates worth Rs. 44 billion in the province and the possession of 176 houses and plots in a private housing scheme with a market value of Rs.

600 million was also given to the expats, he noted.

Alongside, the OPC's web portal has been linked with Lahore High Court (LHC) to dispose of their cases while the expats could also lodge their complaints online, he said and added that a 24/7 helpline was also set up to help solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The government has also set up district overseas Pakistanis committees across Punjab which helped resolved more than 11,000 complaints in three years, he said and added that an investor facilitation cell has been established at the CM Office.

The delegation commended the government reforms and thanked the CM for his keen interest in solving their problems.

The CM also distributed medals and shields among expats, district overseas committees' chairmen and the OPC staff.