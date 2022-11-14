'OPC Punjab established on modern lines to facilitate overseas Pakistanis'

Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan chaired the meeting of District Overseas Committee Toba Tek Singh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan chaired the meeting of District Overseas Committee Toba Tek Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chairperson OPC said that the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab has been established on modern lines in the era of modern technology to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in the country and abroad. He said that the administration of District Toba Tek Singh and the police are taking the best steps to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

On this occasion, Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas gave a detailed briefing to the officers of the meeting about the OPC Act 2021. He said that in the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, all services are being provided to overseas Pakistanis under one window.

He said that the resolution rate of complaints filed by overseas Pakistanis is 67%.

On this occasion, DC Toba Tek Singh Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad informed the vice-chairperson OPC about the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

Director General OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Matters OPC Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Deputy Director Prosecution Sohail Zafar, Additional Deputy Revenue Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Zameer Hussain, District Attorney Babar Malik, OPC Coordinator Iftikhar Arif and other officers were also present.

Vice-Chairperson OPC Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan said that no stone will be left unturned to resolve the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis, adding, "Solving their problems is my top priority."