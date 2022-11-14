UrduPoint.com

'OPC Punjab Established On Modern Lines To Facilitate Overseas Pakistanis'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM

'OPC Punjab established on modern lines to facilitate overseas Pakistanis'

Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan chaired the meeting of District Overseas Committee Toba Tek Singh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan chaired the meeting of District Overseas Committee Toba Tek Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chairperson OPC said that the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab has been established on modern lines in the era of modern technology to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in the country and abroad. He said that the administration of District Toba Tek Singh and the police are taking the best steps to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

On this occasion, Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas gave a detailed briefing to the officers of the meeting about the OPC Act 2021. He said that in the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, all services are being provided to overseas Pakistanis under one window.

He said that the resolution rate of complaints filed by overseas Pakistanis is 67%.

On this occasion, DC Toba Tek Singh Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad informed the vice-chairperson OPC about the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

Director General OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Matters OPC Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Deputy Director Prosecution Sohail Zafar, Additional Deputy Revenue Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Zameer Hussain, District Attorney Babar Malik, OPC Coordinator Iftikhar Arif and other officers were also present.

Vice-Chairperson OPC Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan said that no stone will be left unturned to resolve the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis, adding, "Solving their problems is my top priority."

Related Topics

Resolution Police Technology Punjab Toba Tek Singh All Best Top

Recent Stories

King Charles III, ruler for two months, turns 74

King Charles III, ruler for two months, turns 74

34 seconds ago
 UK Not Looking to Normalize Ties With Russia - For ..

UK Not Looking to Normalize Ties With Russia - Foreign Secretary

36 seconds ago
 Biden Says Reached Mutual Understanding with Xi in ..

Biden Says Reached Mutual Understanding with Xi in Inaugural Meeting

38 seconds ago
 Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid

Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid

4 minutes ago
 IGP Balochistan for brotherly relations between po ..

IGP Balochistan for brotherly relations between police and public

4 minutes ago
 EU Expands Sanctions for Proliferation, Use of Che ..

EU Expands Sanctions for Proliferation, Use of Chemical Weapons - Council of EU

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.