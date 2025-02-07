OPC Punjab Hosts International Conference For Overseas Pakistanis
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab hosted an international conference, bringing together expatriates from around the world and key Punjab cabinet members for an open dialogue.
Barrister Amjad Malik, Vice Chairman of OPC Punjab, welcomed the participants and facilitated discussions on expatriate concerns and recommendations. Participants commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for their initiatives benefiting overseas Pakistanis.
OPC Punjab Commissioner Mirza Nasir Inayat briefed the gathering on the establishment of special courts in 41 districts to address legal matters of overseas Pakistanis, made possible through the Punjab Establishment of Special Courts (Overseas Pakistanis’ Properties) Act, recently approved by the Punjab governor. Special acknowledgment was extended to CM Punjab for her leadership in passing the bill.
The conference was also attended by legal experts, business leaders, women representatives, and members of the overseas minority community. Amjad Malik expressed gratitude to the UAE delegation and Irfan Toor for their exemplary arrangements.
The event was formally inaugurated by Irfan Ali Toor, Senior Vice President of PML-N UAE.
Commissioner Mirza Nasir Inayat highlighted OPC Punjab’s objectives, key achievements, and commitment to safeguarding the rights and assets of overseas Pakistanis. Addresses were also delivered by Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Rashid Nasrullah, former Federal Minister Abid Sher Ali, and senior PML-N officials from across the globe, including Ghulam Abbas Bhatti, UAE Chief Patron Sheikh Saeed Ahmed, Shamshad Khan Tanoli, Parvez Sandhu, Farzana Kausar, Shehzad Anwar Bhatti (Minority Wing), Hafiz Mir Shams, and others. Special Assistant to CM Punjab, Zeeshan Malik, was also in attendance.
Renowned intellectual and analyst Iftikhar Ahmed highlighted the crucial role of overseas Pakistanis in national economic and social development.
The gathering also expressed condolences on the passing of the son of PML-N leader Rana Tariq from Saudi Arabia, concluding with a prayer led by Khateeb Data Darbar, Ramzan Sialvi.
The conference reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to addressing overseas Pakistanis' concerns and recognizing their contributions.
