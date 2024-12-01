OPC Punjab official meets PM in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and Chief Coordinator of International Affairs, Barrister Amjad Malik, held a special meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

During the meeting, Barrister Malik congratulated the Prime Minister for his tireless efforts in restoring investor confidence and reviving the national economy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Barrister Amjad Malik on assuming the position of Vice Chairperson of OPC Punjab and emphasized that the Federal and provincial governments would work together to resolve the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that overseas Pakistanis are very dear to him, and the appointments in the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Overseas Pakistani Foundation, and the Overseas Commission serve as evidence of the government’s commitment to addressing the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He also highlighted that with the retreat of disruptive groups, relief efforts for the public will gain further momentum.

Barrister Amjad Malik thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and assured him that OPC Punjab and OPF would collaborate to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis. He also congratulated the government for stimulating the economy and boosting the stock exchange to new heights. Barrister Malik added that if trials had been conducted promptly for the perpetrators of the May 9 riots, the current situation would have been different.

Barrister Malik praised the Prime Minister and his team for passing the law for speedy trials for overseas Pakistanis and for lifting the ban on PIA’s direct flights to Europe. He further emphasized the need to work together to counter social media propaganda factories and the spread of fake news abroad. This, he stated, is essential to preventing public panic, sensationalism, and the spread of hatred.