OPC Punjab & OPF Join Forces To Address Grievances Of Overseas Pakistanis
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Vice Chairperson of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Barrister Amjad Malik, said that OPC Punjab and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) will work together to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis.
He said that the initiatives of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding overseas Pakistanis were exemplary, and efforts will be made to restore these initiatives in their original spirit. The establishment of the Overseas Advisory Council and District Overseas Committees, as well as organizing a convention for overseas Pakistanis, are among his top priorities. He emphasized that the representation of overseas Pakistanis in Parliament is a pressing need. Barrister Malik further stated that the creation of fast-track courts would help restore investor confidence, allowing them to seek justice in these courts.
A grand event was organized in honor of Barrister Amjad Malik by Haroon Shah, a journalist returning from the UK, and Sardar Kamal Khan. They congratulated him on assuming the position of Vice Chairperson of OPC Punjab. The event was attended by individuals from various walks of life. Senior Vice President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Advocate Habib Qureshi, presented a welcome speech, declaring Barrister Amjad Malik’s appointment a positive sign.
Journalist Haroon Shah, based on his two-decade-long association with Barrister Malik, expressed confidence in his ability to achieve significant results, a sentiment supported by Sardar Kamal Khan. Former diplomat and government additional secretary, Sajid Qazi, welcomed Barrister Amjad Malik to Islamabad, recalling their 36-year-long relationship dating back to their days at Government College Lahore. He praised Barrister Malik's legal career. Former diplomat Waqas Langah, Director of the National Fund Tariq Mehmood Kiani, Barrister Hassan Mann, and Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan from Malaysia congratulated the organizers of the event.
Former MD OPF, Habib-ur-Rehman Khan, shared that working with Barrister Malik had been a pleasant experience and praised his hardworking nature.
The event was also attended by Abbasi Sahib, Rafiq Ghori, Aftab, and Wasif Shah. The guests were treated to a lavish feast. Barrister Amjad Malik presented a bouquet to Sajid Qazi and a shield to former MD OPF, Habib-ur-Rehman Khan, as a gesture of appreciation.
