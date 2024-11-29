Open Menu

OPC Punjab To Help Solve Expats' Problems

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

OPC Punjab to help solve expats' problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The purpose of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab is to further strengthen relationship between the Punjab government and overseas Pakistanis with an aim to provide easy and effective solutions to their problems.

This was stated by OPC Vice Chairperson Barrister Amjad Malik in a statement, issued here on Friday. He said that door of the OPC is the office of overseas Pakistanis are always open for overseas Pakistanis as their welfare is the government's top priority. He added that overseas Pakistanis can always receive assistance at this office regarding the protection of their rights, legal matters, property issues, and other related concerns.

Both the Governments of Pakistan and Punjab are very serious about providing better services to their foreign nationals and addressing their issues on a priority basis.

Amjad Malik said the Punjab government aimed at providing various services to overseas Pakistanis at one place with the help of this office, including both online and in-person support. This office is striving to provide a coordinated and transparent method to resolve these issues. The goal of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab is to improve the quality of services for overseas citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Government Top

Recent Stories

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

2 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

3 hours ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

6 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

17 hours ago
Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

17 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

17 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

17 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

17 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

17 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan