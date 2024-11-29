OPC Punjab To Help Solve Expats' Problems
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The purpose of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab is to further strengthen relationship between the Punjab government and overseas Pakistanis with an aim to provide easy and effective solutions to their problems.
This was stated by OPC Vice Chairperson Barrister Amjad Malik in a statement, issued here on Friday. He said that door of the OPC is the office of overseas Pakistanis are always open for overseas Pakistanis as their welfare is the government's top priority. He added that overseas Pakistanis can always receive assistance at this office regarding the protection of their rights, legal matters, property issues, and other related concerns.
Both the Governments of Pakistan and Punjab are very serious about providing better services to their foreign nationals and addressing their issues on a priority basis.
Amjad Malik said the Punjab government aimed at providing various services to overseas Pakistanis at one place with the help of this office, including both online and in-person support. This office is striving to provide a coordinated and transparent method to resolve these issues. The goal of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab is to improve the quality of services for overseas citizens.
