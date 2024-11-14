OPC Punjab vice chairman calls on Governor Punjab

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Barrister Amjad Malik called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Barrister Amjad Malik called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

The Vice Chairperson briefed the Governor Punjab about the performance of the institution. The Governor congratulated the Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission on assuming office.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that overseas Pakistanis are the asset of the country who are contributing a lot to the economy of the country by sending remittances. He said that the doors of the Governor's House are open for overseas Pakistanis. He said that no effort will be spared to solve the problems of the overseas Pakistanis.

The Governor Punjab said that whenever there was a difficult time for the motherland, Pakistanis living abroad always came forward to help. He further said that the protection of life and property of overseas Pakistanis is the first priority of the government.

Vice-Chairperson Overseers Pakistanis Commission Punjab Barrister Amjad Malik said that prominent overseas Pakistanis living abroad will be included in the advisory process through district overseas committees and advisories. Barrister Amjad Malik said that the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab is organizing open courts for the first time for overseas Pakistanis.