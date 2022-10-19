UrduPoint.com

OPC Punjab Vice Chairman Meets YGA Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 09:03 PM

OPC Punjab vice chairman meets YGA delegation

Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hasan on Wednesday met Youth General Assembly (YGA) delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hasan on Wednesday met Youth General Assembly (YGA) delegation.

He briefed the delegation regarding the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and said that OPC had set up NADRA Desk, Mall Center, TEVTA Desk, OPC library and 24/7 Helpline Center under one roof for the overseas Pakistanis.

The vice-chairperson said that a zero-tolerance policy had been adopted regarding the problems faced by Overseas Pakistanis and a grand operation had been launched under the supervision of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission against illegal occupants and fraudulent occupation of the properties of overseas Pakistanis across Punjab.

On this occasion, the delegation expressed their views and said that the performance of OPC under the leadership of Vice-Chairperson Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al-Hassan was commendable.

