UrduPoint.com

OPC Punjab Vice-chairperson Meets Overseas Pakistanis Delegation In UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 07:50 PM

OPC Punjab vice-chairperson meets overseas Pakistanis delegation in UK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis delegation met Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan in the UK.

Among those who met were UK President PTI Malik Imran Khalil and UK General Secretary Rana Hamid Afzal and officials of the PTI UK, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

The OPC Punjab vice-chairperson informed the delegation in detail about the facilities provided to overseas Pakistanis at the Overseas Pakistanis Commission. While talking to the delegation, he said that immediate relief was being provided to overseas Pakistanis under one window at the Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

The problems and cases of overseas Pakistanis were being solved in the shortest possible time with the help of other institutions. He said that the overseas convention, organised by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission, was being organised on the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Overseas Pakistanis were being consulted, he added.

About work of the Overseas Advisory Council, he said that members of the council had been appointed in the UK under the supervision of Overseas Pakistanis Commission. They played an important role in solving problems of overseas Pakistanis in the UK.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab United Kingdom

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

16 minutes ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

3 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

3 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

3 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.