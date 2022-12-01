OPC Punjab vice-chairperson meets overseas Pakistanis delegation in UK

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis delegation met Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan in the UK.

Among those who met were UK President PTI Malik Imran Khalil and UK General Secretary Rana Hamid Afzal and officials of the PTI UK, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

The OPC Punjab vice-chairperson informed the delegation in detail about the facilities provided to overseas Pakistanis at the Overseas Pakistanis Commission. While talking to the delegation, he said that immediate relief was being provided to overseas Pakistanis under one window at the Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

The problems and cases of overseas Pakistanis were being solved in the shortest possible time with the help of other institutions. He said that the overseas convention, organised by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission, was being organised on the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Overseas Pakistanis were being consulted, he added.

About work of the Overseas Advisory Council, he said that members of the council had been appointed in the UK under the supervision of Overseas Pakistanis Commission. They played an important role in solving problems of overseas Pakistanis in the UK.