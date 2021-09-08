'OPC redressing grievances of overseas Pakistanis'

SIALKOT, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) ::Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Vice Chairman Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar, said on Wednesday the main purpose of Overseas Pakistanis Commission was to address the grievances of overseas Pakistanis and resolve their matters at grassroots level.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Sialkot held at DC Office Committee Room.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Committee (OPC) Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas, DG Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Additional DG (Police Cases) Imtiaz Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, Chairman District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (OPC) Sialkot Waqas Iftikhar Butt, Samadullah Khan, Assistant Commissioners and local officials of all the departments concerned.

He said the OPC protects land, property and other similar threats from illegal occupants and to remove obstacles and formulate policy based on suggestions received from Pakistanis abroad.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq said that Pakistanis living abroad were facing many problems in their homeland for which Overseas Committees were working actively at the district level.

He said the OPC was a one window operation to resolve the problems of Pakistanis abroad and in this regard, the instructions of Chief Minister of Punjab were followed.

Punjab is the only province which had set up an institution to provide a legal platform for resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis, he added.

Chairman District, Overseas Pakistanis Committee Sialkot Waqas Iftikhar Butt said that Pakistanis living abroad could register their grievances through EPC Complaints Portal, OPC Helpline 042-111-672-672 or through OPC Helpdesk 1-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore at any time.

After receiving the complaint on the OPC Complaints Portal, it was investigated and after the office proceedings, an action was initiated to resolve the complaint, he said.

OPC Punjab Vice Chairman Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar listened to the grievances of complainantsin the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee and issued instructions to the authorities concernedfor their solution.