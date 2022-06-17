OPC resolved 1,592 complaints in 3 months: commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas Friday said that 1,592 complaints of expatriates had been resolved during the last three months.

He said that all possible steps were being taken with the help of the relevant departments so that expatriates could be provided maximum relief.

He expressed these views while presiding over a weekly performance meeting, held at the OPC Punjab offices here.

During the meeting, all officers concerned presented their weekly performance reports and most of the complaints in the meeting were related to revenue, police, prosecution departments and qabza mafia.

The commissioner appreciated the officers concerned for timely resolving the complaints, especially the director administration and his team over their performance.

He directed the officers concerned to update the OPC website regularly, while the dealing officers should contact the additional deputy commissioners revenue of all districts and submit a report after reviewing complaints regarding solution to problems of overseas Pakistanis. He said that performance of the OPC Punjab was linked to immediate solution to problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He said overseas Pakistanis were a valuable asset to the country and their services for strengthening the national economy could not be ignored.

Director Admin OPC Tanveer Majid, Director Revenue Aslam Ramey, deputy directors and dealing officers attended the meeting.