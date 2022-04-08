OPC resolves 1282 complaints of expats during 8 weeks: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas on Friday said that 1282 complaints of Overseas Pakistanis had been resolved during the last 8 weeks whereas the target of redressal of 2000 complaints was given by May 2022.

He expressed these views while presiding over a weekly meeting on OPC Punjab here.

During the meeting, the dealing officers presented a detailed report on their performance in resolving overseas grievances.

The OPC Commissioner said that weekly performance meetings were proving to be important milestones for resolving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

He said that Divisional and District Overseas Committees were also being made more functional so that the problems of the Overseas Pakistanis could be solved according to their wishes.

The Commissioner said that overseas Pakistanis were a valuable asset of the beloved homeland and the services of overseas Pakistanis for strengthening the national economy could not be forgotten.

He said that OPC Punjab was working day and night to provide all facilities to overseas Pakistanis under one roof and to solve their problems on priority basis.

OPC Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Legal Raja Muhammad Zubair, Director Revenue Muhammad Aslam, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Police Matters Imtiaz Ahmed Khan and other dealing officers were present in the meeting.