OPC resumes work with full staff

Overseas Pakistanis Commission has resumed its work with full staff on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission has resumed its work with full staff on Tuesday.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar chaired a meeting to review the progress of the steps taken for the resolution of complaints of Pakistani expatriates.

Addressing the staff, the vice chairperson said that commission continued its work during the lockdown as well and officers performed the assigned tasks online, adding, "The Commission has been functional and it is our utmost duty to facilitate overseas Pakistanis."Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Passand Khan Buledi on this occasion said that all officers must ensure the expeditious disposal of pending complaints and dealing officers must keep him updated on the latest progress. "Resolution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis is our top priority and no negligence shall be tolerated in this regard," he added.