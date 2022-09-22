OPC sends 2 truckloads of non-food items to flood victims

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 07:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan has sent two truckloads of non-food items to the flood victims of Musakhel in Balochistan.

According to a spokesperson here, media coordinator Mian Iftikhar Arif, along with local social leader Mir Jalat Khan Esoot, provided immediately relief materials to 200 affected families in Musakhel bazaar.

They provided each family with a blanket, a 20-litre water bottle, an emergency solar light and a mosquito net.

The flood victims expressed gratitude to the Overseas Pakistanis Commission and said that the Punjab province had fulfilled its responsibilities like the big brother by providing timely aid.

