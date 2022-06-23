UrduPoint.com

OPC Stresses Reconciliatory Mechanism To Settle Expats Pending Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt directed the OPC officers on Thursday to develop a reconciliatory mechanism, in collaboration with legal experts, so that pending cases of overseas Pakistanis could be settled as early as possible.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were rendering extraordinary services to their beloved homeland and they would not be left alone, adding that all resources would be utilised to solve their problems.

He expressed these views while presiding over an introductory meeting with the OPC officers after taking over the charge of Vice Chairperson of OPC in Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab here.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Legal Raja Muhammad Zubair, Director Revenue Aslam Ramey, Director Police Imtiaz Ahmad Khan and other dealing officers.

While giving briefing to the vice chairperson, the commissioner and the DG OPC said that out of 29,833 complaints lodged so far with the OPC Punjab portal, 19,999 had been resolved.

They said that special front desks had been set up under one roof for immediate solution to problems of overseas Pakistanis, which was being fully utilised by them.

