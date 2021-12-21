OPC to organise 1st OPC conference on Dec 23

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan Tuesday said that OPC Conference is being held on December 23 under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan Tuesday said that OPC Conference is being held on December 23 under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at the DGPR office.

Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, DGPR Punjab Rubina Afzal, DG OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director (Admin) Tanveer Majid and others were also present.

OPC Chairperson said that the conference would be attended by overseas Pakistanis from 80 countries, representatives of international organisations, world-renowned personalities and investors.

The VC said that first time in the history of Pakistan, the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Conference was being organised by the OPC at the Governor House under the auspices of the Punjab CM.

He said the registration of more than one thousand Pakistanis was expected in this event which had now more than doubled.

Giving details of his performance, he said special desks had been set up, 24/7 call centres and helpline at LDAs. Similarly, a special desk for tourism and transport was also being set up, he stated.

He explained that the purpose of holding the conference was to make the Overseas Pakistanis aware of the steps taken by the OPC, and to take into account their suggestions to better solve the problems of Pakistanis living abroad in the future.