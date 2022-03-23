UrduPoint.com

OPC VC Extends Greetings To Nation On Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 07:16 PM

OPC VC extends greetings to nation on Pakistan Day

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Dr Shahid Mehmood on Wednesday congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day and paid homage to all political leaders who had played their role in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Dr Shahid Mehmood on Wednesday congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day and paid homage to all political leaders who had played their role in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.

In a press statement issued here, he said "Pakistan day reminds us of the struggle of our elders for the movement and establishment of Pakistan and the sacrifices they made for it."OPC Vice Chairman mentioned that on the same day in 1940, a resolution was passed to achieve Pakistan under two nation theory which formed the basis of our great homeland and now we are breathing in a free country.

He said "On this day we have to renew our commitment to utilize all our energies for the achievement of the goals for which this country has been achieved."He further said that establishment of Pakistan is a great blessing from Allah Almighty, adding that "We as a strong nation have to build a leaden wall in front of our internal and external enemies to move Pakistan on the path of development."

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Punjab Pakistan Day Same Muslim All From

Recent Stories

US, European Astronauts Start More Than 6 Hour Spa ..

US, European Astronauts Start More Than 6 Hour Spacewalk, Putting Hoses on ISS - ..

23 seconds ago
 JCPOA Negotiators Close to Reaching Agreement on I ..

JCPOA Negotiators Close to Reaching Agreement on Its Revival - Iranian Foreign M ..

24 seconds ago
 Five held for flying, selling kites

Five held for flying, selling kites

1 minute ago
 WCLA stresses to control environmental pollution

WCLA stresses to control environmental pollution

1 minute ago
 Chubais Resigned Himself, Was Not Fired - Kremlin

Chubais Resigned Himself, Was Not Fired - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kreml ..

Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>