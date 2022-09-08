UrduPoint.com

OPC Vice Chairman Calls On Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 09:32 PM

OPC vice chairman calls on Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairman Makhdoom Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan on Thursday called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi here at the CM Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairman Makhdoom Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan on Thursday called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi here at the CM Office.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed good wishes for Makhdoom Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan and directed him to resolve the problems of Pakistanis living abroad on a priority basis.

The CM said, "Pakistanis living abroad are our valuable asset."The CM said the Punjab government was determined to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and services of overseas Pakistanis could not be forgotten for the strengthening of the national economy. "The Punjab government will ensure the protection of the rights of overseas Pakistanis at all costs," he added.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

