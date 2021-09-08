OPC vice chairman reviews complaints status

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairman Ch Waseem Akhtar chaired a monthly meeting at G.O.R-I here on Tuesday and reviewed the progress of commission.

The meeting was attended by OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi, directors, deputy directors and dealing officers of the OPC.

Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas gave a detailed briefing regarding progress made in redressing complaints, pendency and the issues faced by dealing officers in resolving complaints.

He was apprised about the current facts and figures and as per OPC Portal, 25,180 complaints had so far been received, out of which, 15,845 complaints had been resolved, which makes the resolved rate up to 64%, which was 37% in 2018 when the PTI government came into power.

Vice Chairman Ch Waseem Akhtar directed the dealing officers to hold the meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPS) twice a month, and also participate in the meetings via video link. He would take report of dealing officers from the commissioner OPC, he said.

In the light of OPC Act 2021, a consultancy unit would be established in OPC to provide free of cost assistance in legal, revenue and police matters, he added.

It was decided in the meeting that disciplinary action would be taken against the governmentofficers not participating in the meetings of DOPCs and delaying in the process of resolutionof complaints.