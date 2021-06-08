UrduPoint.com
OPC Vice Chairperson Briefs SACM On Relief Steps For Expats

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

OPC vice chairperson briefs SACM on relief steps for expats

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar Tuesday called on Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and discussed matters of mutual understanding.

According to a spokesperson here, the OPC vice chairperson gave a detailed briefing to the SACM regarding the steps taken by the commission for provision of relief to overseas Pakistanis.

The SACM said the efforts done by Vice the OPC chairperson and his team for early resolution of complaints of overseas Pakistanis were commendable.

During the meeting, it was also discussed how the media could play a constructive role in portraying a soft image of the country abroad.

Ch Waseem Akhtar apprised the SACM that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had tasked him to work with his social media team so that overseas Pakistanis could get information through the social media without any delay.

The vice chairperson told Dr Firdous that the OPC had all set to launch an OPC App which would help connect overseas Pakistanis with different housing societies of Punjab and they would be able to access the status of their complaints through the app.

