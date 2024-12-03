OPC vice chairperson discusses issues with senator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Vice Chairperson of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Barrister Amjad Malik, met with Senator Dr. Ghaus Mohammad Khan Niazi to discuss issues faced by overseas Pakistanis, specifically concerning their residences and employment.

During the meeting, the welfare of Pakistanis working in the UK, Europe, the USA and especially in the Arab states was discussed, with a commitment to resolve the issues they or their families face abroad and in Pakistan on an urgent and priority basis.

Senator Dr. Ghaus Khan Niazi proposed the formation of district-level overseas committees to address the problems of Pakistanis working abroad locally and expediently.

Vice Chairperson Barrister Amjad Malik informed that the Chairperson of the OPC Punjab and Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz had issued orders for the formation of district committees and work on this is progressing rapidly.

Barrister Amjad also shared that he had recently met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, who emphasised the need to develop a comprehensive plan to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis soon.

He further said that he is grateful for the trust shown in him by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, and that he is working tirelessly in line with her vision to improve the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

Malik promised to visit district Khushab soon at the invitation of Senator Dr. Ghaus Mohammad Khan Niazi. He mentioned that he is a worker and maintains regular contact with Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan Senator Ishaq Dar, under whose guidance he is carrying out all his work.

He emphasized that Senator Dr. Ghaus Khan Niazi is a valuable asset to the party, and any issue raised by him would be resolved promptly. Dr. Ghaus offered condolences on the death of Barrister Amjad Malik’s uncle and prayed for his forgiveness.