OPD of LRH not closed yet: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) of the Lady Reading Hospital were not closed yet and were functional for the convenience of general public.

Spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital, Muhammad Asim, in a statement said on Thursday that the OPD has been restricted to 1000 patients on a daily basis owing to the situation created in the wake of coronavirus spread.

He said by strictly following all the precautionary measures the OPD was operative and efforts were on to keep it functional for the convenience of the general public.

The patients of the Emergency Department were being provided medical services round the clock while most necessary patients of OPD were being operated upon.

He further informed that a complete ban has been imposed on visiting the patients while only one attendant was allowed to remain with the patient at the hospital.