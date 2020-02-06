UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:23 PM

OPD of Railways Hospital Rawalpindi to be up-graded: Sheikh Rashid

Ministry of Railways Thursday decided to upgrade the Out Patient Department (OPD) of Pakistan Railways Hospital Rawalpindi and construct a separate building for it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of Railways Thursday decided to upgrade the Out Patient Department (OPD) of Pakistan Railways Hospital Rawalpindi and construct a separate building for it.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced this during meeting with the delegation of Islamic International Medical College Trust here at the ministry.

He said the new OPD building would be completed this year at the cost of Rs 25 million.

The new building would also have an accident and emergency department that would provide service to three million more patients annually, he added.

Sheikh Rashid would lay the foundation stone of the new OPD building and the Nursing Training Institute in Rawalpindi during this month.

The minister said that an institute would be set up for the training of nursing staff which would trained about 500 nursing staff annually.

He said that Nursing Hospital would help to reduce the shortage of medical staff at the local level hospitals and would also provide job opportunities to women.

Sheikh Rashid said the up-gradation of Railway Hospital was essential for provision of better and free medical treatment for railway employees.

The minister said the management of the Pakistan Railways Hospital, Rawalpindi was the responsibility of the Islamic International Hospital under the private public partnership.

Sheikh Rashid said the Railway Hospital was provided medical care to employees and pensioners and around2, 50,000 patients were provided medical treatment annually.

