OPD Ward At Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital For Private Patients Closed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:29 PM

The management of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot has closed its OPD for private patients with immediate effect

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : The management of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot has closed its OPD for private patients with immediate effect.

The management said the closed OPD would be used for doctors and paramedics, in case they fall victim to COVID-19.

The step of converting private OPD ward into a Corona Ward has perturbed the indoor patients and their attendants (in adjacent other wards) a lot.

They feared that staying of coronavirus patients in the ward could be resulted into spread of coronavirus among other patients and their attendants.

