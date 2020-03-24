OPDs of Sandman Provincial Hospital closed in view of coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Medical Superintended (MS) Sandman Provincial Hospital Quetta on Monday issued an official notification to remain closed all Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of the Hospital till April 7, 2020 in the wake of recent outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19.

However, emergency Operation Theater, Labour Room and casualty emergency will run as usual.