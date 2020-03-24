UrduPoint.com
OPDs Of Sandman Provincial Hospital Closed In View Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Medical Superintended (MS) Sandman Provincial Hospital Quetta on Monday issued an official notification to remain closed all Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of the Hospital till April 7, 2020 in the wake of recent outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Medical Superintended (MS) Sandman Provincial Hospital Quetta on Monday issued an official notification to remain closed all Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of the Hospital till April 7, 2020 in the wake of recent outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19.

However, emergency Operation Theater, Labour Room and casualty emergency will run as usual.

