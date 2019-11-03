OPDs to conduct 2nd shift at local hospitals

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::The district health department has started the Out-Patients Department (OPDs) second shift in all four THQ hospitals and all six rural health centres (RHCs).

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chattha said that patients could also get medical and treatment facilities during the second shift of the OPDs from 2pm to 8pm daily.

Sialkot District Health Authority Chief Executive Offocer Dr Muhammad Asghar, DHO (HR) Sialkot Dr Muhammad Javaid Sahi and other senior officials were also present.