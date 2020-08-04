OPEC daily basket price increases to 44.02 USD per barrel

VIENNA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price increased to 44.02 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Monday, compared with 43.02 dollars on Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Tuesday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.