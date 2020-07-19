Open-air gym facility at Central Jail Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :To make the inmates, a valuable part of the society, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with assistance of Sports Department has started providing the facility of open-air gym in prisons across the province.

Under the project, an open-air gym facility has been provided to the prisoners of Central Jail Peshawar, the Project Director said adding the step was taken for ensuring mental and physical health of the inmates.

He said work was underway on construction of a badminton court at Mardan Prison. The project was initiated under 100 facilities of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Project Director informed that under this project, playgrounds and gym centers would be established across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.