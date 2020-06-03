Open air gyms to be setup on 5 different locations in Abbottabad: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) ::Establishment of open air gyms at five different locations for the citizens of Abbottabad would be setup, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah told media men here on Wednesday.

To provide exercise facilities for the citizens of Abbottabad, an Open Air Gym is being setup for the citizens during the closing hours of the parks due to Corona so that the citizens can get Open Air Gym facilities after the opening of the parks.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah chose the site of Open Gym in Jinnah Bagh (old name Company Bagh). District sports Officer Wasim Fazal, former DG Sports Tariq Mahmood, TMO Abbottabad Syed Waqas Shah, TORTMA and other former District Council members were also present on the occasion.

Exercise under Open Air Gym, the irons made different exercise tools will be installed in 05 different parks of the city including Company Bagh, Jail Park (Malikpura), Kakul Road Park, Lady Garden and Jinnahabad Park.

These exercise facilities will be provided free of cost to the people and no fee will be charged for this so that the citizens can take care of their health through the Open Air Gym. He said such gyms would only be available when it declare as corona free. It is worth mentioning here that one Gym would cost approximately Rs. 5 million.