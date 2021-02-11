UrduPoint.com
Open Balloting In Senate A Must To Ensure Transparency: Abdul Aleem

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Open balloting in Senate a must to ensure transparency: Abdul Aleem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that options like show of hands and open balloting should be used to ensure transparency in Senate elections.

Commenting on the Senate elections and electoral reforms on Thursday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had sincerely initiated the process to ensure transparency in the Senate polls.

He said that there should be no horse-trading and the opposition should extend cooperation in this regard.

For the Senate elections, all political parties should come on the same page. He said it was regrettable that the opposition parties were not supporting the government just because of political differences.

The senior minister said that PM Imran Khan wanted to ensure merit and transparency in all fields.

He said that no one would complain about rigging when there would be transparent electoral process in the country.

