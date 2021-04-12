UrduPoint.com
Open Call For Photographs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:56 PM

Open Call for Photographs

Culture Department, Government of Sindh is pleased to launch the 2nd Season of Aks-e-Sindh Exhibition, and we are inviting Photographers to share their best photography portraying Culture and Heritage of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Culture Department, Government of Sindh is pleased to launch the 2nd Season of Aks-e-Sindh Exhibition, and we are inviting Photographers to share their best photography portraying Culture and Heritage of Sindh.

Photographs may include subjects like People of Sindh, Local Musical Instruments, Traditional Crafts, food, and sports, the Cultural Activities, Diverse Landscapes of Sindh, Architecture (heritage and tourist sites, tombs, Shrines, forts, old architecture, cultural monuments etc.), and any other type of representation of Sindh and the people of Sindh, a statement released here on Monday.

Anyone may send only five (05) best photographs with high resolution in JPEG format and previously displayed photographs for Season One will not be entertained. A Jury of well-known photographers will select the photographs to be exhibited in Aks-e-Sindh Season-2, and he will be informed about your selected photograph.

All Participants of the exhibition will receive the Certificate of Participation, and the Best Photographer Juried Award will also be given to the best Photographer.

For Participation, Please send in entries on photograpersindh@gmail.comThe last date of Submission of Photographs is 2nd May 2021.

