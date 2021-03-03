Open call for submission of Artworks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Culture Department, Government of Sindh is delighted to encourage young artists from all over Sindh to get a chance of display with the prominent artists in the upcoming Art festivals to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad Curated by Waheeda Baloch in the months of March and April respectively.

All works will be documented in a catalogue published after the exhibition and a juried award will also be given to the best emerging artist, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

Artists are required to submit two high resolution images of their art works at artfestkhihyd@gmail.

com till 10th March 2021, if further added.

"Artworks can range from painting, sculpture, video installations or a proposal for art performance should be submitted", it stated, informing that the details i.e., medium, dimension and title of the artwork with your aplete contact details should be mentioned.

A Jury will be held for selection of artworks, and selected artists will be informed and invited to submit their works for final display by 12th March 2021.