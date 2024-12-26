Open Court Addresses Women's Issues: DC
December 26, 2024
In a significant effort to empower women and address their concerns, the Sarhad Rural Support Program GIZ.PLG, under the "Public Agenda" program of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized an open court for women at the District Council Hall KDA Kohat
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) In a significant effort to empower women and address their concerns, the Sarhad Rural Support Program GIZ.PLG, under the "Public Agenda" program of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized an open court for women at the District Council Hall KDA Kohat.
According to DC office, the event led by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, drew a large number of women participants including Member of Provincial Assembly Shafi Jan and heads of relevant departments.
During the open court, 25 issues and demands were presented with over half of them already resolved and the remaining under process.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Waqas Ahmed expressed gratitude to the district administration, particularly Deputy Commissioner Kohat, for facilitating the open court, which enabled women to convey their concerns to higher authorities.
The issues raised by women primarily revolved around electricity, gas, education, health, and domestic disputes. Shafi Jan assured the participants that the open court was a vital initiative for Kohat's women, and efforts were underway to enhance the condition of local hospitals and schools with modern facilities.
DC Kohat Abdul Akram emphasized the responsibility of line departments to address public queries and provide satisfaction making the open court a purposeful endeavor.
