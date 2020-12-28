UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Open Court At FESCO 2nd Circle On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Open court at FESCO 2nd Circle on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Superintending Engineer (SE) Operation FESCO Second Circle Noorul Hasan Dogar will hold an open court (Khuli Kutchery) at the Second Circle Faisalabad here on Wednesday (Dec 30, 2020).

He will hold the open court online from 11 a.

m. to 1 p.m. due to second wave of corona pandemic. The electricity consumers can submit their complaints to the SE Operations through telephone number 041-9330060 and the SE would issue on-the-spot orders for redressing these complaints, a spokesman said on Monday.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Circle 2020 From FESCO Court P

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance receives four new ..

44 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

1 hour ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.