Open court at FESCO 2nd Circle on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Superintending Engineer (SE) Operation FESCO Second Circle Noorul Hasan Dogar will hold an open court (Khuli Kutchery) at the Second Circle Faisalabad here on Wednesday (Dec 30, 2020).

He will hold the open court online from 11 a.

m. to 1 p.m. due to second wave of corona pandemic. The electricity consumers can submit their complaints to the SE Operations through telephone number 041-9330060 and the SE would issue on-the-spot orders for redressing these complaints, a spokesman said on Monday.