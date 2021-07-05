UrduPoint.com
Open Court Being Organized On Daily Basis: DPO

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem said that open courts were being organized on daily basis to resolve public complaints in order to restore Their trust on the department.

Talking to social workers of the area after an open court here on Monday, Muhammad Ali wasim said that it was the top priority of police to protect the lives and properties of the masses and all possible steps would be taken in this context. He asked the citizens to contact him in case of any complaint regarding police behavior. He said that the basic purpose of open courts was to resolve the public complaints in order to restore their confidence in police department.

The DPO urged the police officers to deal complainants in friendly environment and ensure proper cooperation to provide them justice. He warned police officers that strict legal action would be taken over negligence or misbehave with the people.

On this occasion, he listened to the complaints of nine citizens and directed the concerned police officers to resolve their issues on merit. Social workers, Ali Ahmed, Muhammad Akhlaq and others appreciated the efforts of police for the welfare of the masses.

