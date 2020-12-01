UrduPoint.com
Open Court Held

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :An open court was held here on Tuesday to address the complaints related to revenue and other issues on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Senior Member board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial listened to complaints at the open court.

People filed complaints regarding the correction of land record, registry, domicile, income certificate and revenue. Instructions were issued to concerned officers on the complaints.

As many as 21 stamp vendors of Bahawalpur City and Bahawalpur Saddar tehsils were given e-smart cards on the occasion. Coronavirus SOPs were followed at the open court

