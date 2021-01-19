UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Open Court Held

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Open court held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :On the direction Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Secretary Environment Punjab Zahid Hussain held an open court here at DC office to resolve the problems of people.

A large number of people participated and told myriad problems regarding environmental pollution,said a spokesman of district administration.

He listened to peoples' complaints and issued instructions for their solutions.

The secretary said that it was government first priority to provide relief to common people,adding that measures were taken to control the environment pollution in the district.

He said strict action would be taken against brick kilns owners who were still functional at old technology.

He urged the owners of factories and brick kilns to adopt zig-zag technology at earliest.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Punjab Government Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

93,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

5 minutes ago

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

18 minutes ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

20 minutes ago

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

29 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

35 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.