Open court held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :On the direction Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Secretary Environment Punjab Zahid Hussain held an open court here at DC office to resolve the problems of people.

A large number of people participated and told myriad problems regarding environmental pollution,said a spokesman of district administration.

He listened to peoples' complaints and issued instructions for their solutions.

The secretary said that it was government first priority to provide relief to common people,adding that measures were taken to control the environment pollution in the district.

He said strict action would be taken against brick kilns owners who were still functional at old technology.

He urged the owners of factories and brick kilns to adopt zig-zag technology at earliest.