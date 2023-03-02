Open court held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali held the Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery at tehsil headquarter Kot momin here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rabnawaz and officers of concerned departments were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the court was being held to redressed peoples problems under one roof.

He said the Revenue Department was at the forefront of public service and holding Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchery would help resolution of issues and grievances including issuance of domicile, fard, registry, income certificate and other revenue matters on-the-spot.

On the occasion, the DC patiently listened to problems of participants and directed the officials concerned to take immediate measures for solving those problems.