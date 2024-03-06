Open court held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) SP Investigation Ghulam Abbas held an open court at Headmarala police station

on Wednesday.

He listened to complaints of people and issued orders for their solution.

He said open courts would continue throughout the district and complaints of the common man

would be addressed as a top priority and relief would be provided to complainants.