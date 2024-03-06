Open Court Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) SP Investigation Ghulam Abbas held an open court at Headmarala police station
on Wednesday.
He listened to complaints of people and issued orders for their solution.
He said open courts would continue throughout the district and complaints of the common man
would be addressed as a top priority and relief would be provided to complainants.
