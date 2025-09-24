Open Menu

Open Court Held

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 08:02 PM

Open court held

On the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi,an open court was held at District Council Hall Sialkot under the supervision of Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Awan,In-charge Regional Office Gujranwala,here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi,an open court was held at District Council Hall Sialkot under the supervision of Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Awan,In-charge Regional Office Gujranwala,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,citizens lodged complaints against electricity, gas,NADRA,passport office,WAPDA, PTCL and other federal departments.

Malik Mushtaq Awan listened to grievances and issued on-the-spot orders for redressal.

He said the Ombudsman’s institution was committed to providing free and speedy justice and urged citizens to register complaints without hesitation.

Citizens expressed satisfaction,terming the initiative a positive step for immediate relief.

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Developmen ..

2 minutes ago
 Shields distributed for exceptional service during ..

Shields distributed for exceptional service during Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Confer ..

2 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partn ..

British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partnership Driving Climate-Smart F ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singa ..

Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singapore discuss advancing excelle ..

22 minutes ago
 Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhr ..

Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhran

2 minutes ago
 Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAP ..

Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAPO Act case

2 minutes ago
Father dies six months after daughter donated live ..

Father dies six months after daughter donated liver

2 minutes ago
 US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of adv ..

US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of advancing strategic partnership

28 minutes ago
 Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International ..

Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship from 2 ..

37 minutes ago
 General Budget Committee discusses draft budget fo ..

General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students a ..

Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU

51 minutes ago
 ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops ..

Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan