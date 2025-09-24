Open court held

On the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi,an open court was held at District Council Hall Sialkot under the supervision of Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Awan,In-charge Regional Office Gujranwala,here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi,an open court was held at District Council Hall Sialkot under the supervision of Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Awan,In-charge Regional Office Gujranwala,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,citizens lodged complaints against electricity, gas,NADRA,passport office,WAPDA, PTCL and other federal departments.

Malik Mushtaq Awan listened to grievances and issued on-the-spot orders for redressal.

He said the Ombudsman’s institution was committed to providing free and speedy justice and urged citizens to register complaints without hesitation.

Citizens expressed satisfaction,terming the initiative a positive step for immediate relief.