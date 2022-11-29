UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held At Darazinda Tehsil To Resolve Masses' Problems At Doorstep

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration arranged an open court (Kkuli Kacheri) at Darazinda Tehsil to resolve the problems of people at their doorstep.

Assistant Commissioner of the Darazinda tribal Tehsil Muhammad Iqbal addressed the forum where officials of various departments were also in attendance besides tribal elders.

The participants raised several issues relating to revenue departments, education, electricity, and development projects.

They also highlighted issues about the attendance of teachers at schools and the provision of facilities at health facilities in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said the administration was not oblivious to the problems being faced by people and in this regard, all available resources would be utilized to address these issues.

He directed the officials concerned to take solid measures for resolving problems that were highlighted during the open court and in this regard, no laxity or negligence would be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Aneeq Anwar paid a surprise visit to filling stations situated at Chashma Road and inspected cleanliness and the scale used for the provision of petroleum products.

During the inspection, one petrol pump was sealed for violating relevant laws.

