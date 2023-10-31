Open Menu

Open Court Held At Deputy Commissioner Office Sanghar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Open court held at Deputy Commissioner Office Sanghar

An open court held at Deputy Commissioner Office Sanghar on Tuesday

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) An open court held at Deputy Commissioner Office Sanghar on Tuesday.

On this occasion, retired employees of education, Health, Revenue Public Health, Police and other departments communicated their issues pertaining to non-payment of LPR, Gratuity, Commutation, family pension, GP fund for many years.

Additional Secretary Finance Ghulam Ali Soomro, Deputy Inspector General Treasury Habib u Rehman Arain, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja and Assistant Accountant General Sindh Adeel Ahmed listened problems of Government employees and pensioners and issued directives to officers for resolving them.

Addressing the open court Additional Secretary Finance Ghulam Ali Soomro said on the directives of caretaker Chief Minister Sindh open courts were being arranged in all districts to resolve problems of employees and pensioners and taking strict legal action against officers found negligent in this regard.

He further said that in order to ensure smooth payment of pension and other amount payment system had been improved under which pension case number will be issued to the concerned retired employee after submitting the pension case in the treasury department and number wise list would also be posted on website till the retirement date of Government servant.

Cricle officer Anti-corruption Abdul Qadir Durani, District Accounts officer Muhammad Saleh Ansari, Additional Accountant Arif Mirani, Accountant Yasin Bhatti, officers of related departments, journalists , Government Employees and a large number of pensioners were in attendance.

APP/nsm-ah

