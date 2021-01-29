UrduPoint.com
Open Court Held At Deputy Commissioner Office

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:19 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt ( R ) Anwarul Haq here on Friday held an open court at his office for instant resolving the public issues

On this occasion, he listened to the problems being faced by the people and issued on spot directions to the officials concerned for its mitigation.

Talking on the occasion, he said that the aim behind holding open courts was to make easy access of the people to the high officials.

He said that the open courts were proved helpful in understanding and instant resolving of the peoples' problems.

The DC said that the district administration was making all out efforts to resolve the problems of the people and keep the district on path of progress and development.

Performance of various departments at district level was being monitored under a comprehensive plan to improve the services delivery at grass roots level, he added.

The DC, on the occasion, strictly directed the officials of all the departments and his subordinate staff to resolve the problems of the masses diligently up to their satisfaction in their respective offices.

