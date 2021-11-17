UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held At District Accounts Office

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

On the directives of Provincial ombudsman, Accountant General Sindh Regional Director (Mohtasib) Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) in the District Accounts Office

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, Regional consultant listened to the problems of Government servants, retired employees and pensioners related to District Accounts office and issued directives to treasury officers for resolving.

He directed to pay arrears and salaries to the Government servants, retired employees and women pensioners in time.

The Ombudsman directed officers of relevant departments to submit a hand written application to his office in case of any inconvenience faced by the Government servants.

On the occasion Lab Assistant Jamil Ahmed Khush, Junior clerk Taj Muhammad buildings department and others lodged complaints against non-payment of their salaries and pension which were handed over to treasury officers for necessary action.

