Open court held at DPO office

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :An open court was held at District Police Office to resolve masses problems, under the directions of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani.

Speaking on this occasion, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that police is well aware of masses problems and added that all available resources were being utilized to maintain peace in the city besides safety of lives and properties people.

He urged the community to avoid from fake applications so that police could ensure provision of quick justice and asked masses to identify the crimes in their areas where police will respond immediately.

The DPO said that purpose of holding open court is to provide direct access to citizens with police officials and added that the doors of his office are open for everyone.

He said that elements involved in social evils including drug peddlers and others will be dealt with iron hands.

Muhammad Ali Waseem listened the problems of people and issued certain orders to police officials.