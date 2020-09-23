UrduPoint.com
Open Court Held At Express Post Centre Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:53 PM

An open court "Khuli Kutchehry", to address the complaints of general public and the business community, was organized at the Express Post Centre Karachi, Pakistan Post on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :An open court "Khuli Kutchehry", to address the complaints of general public and the business community, was organized at the Express Post Centre Karachi, Pakistan Post on Wednesday.

The open court was chaired by Postmaster General, Metropolitan Circle Karachi, Rizwan Javed Hashmi, said a press release.

The corporate customers expressed their concerns over the recent enhancement of Express Postal Tariff besides other issues of their bulk mailing throughout the country as well as dispatches for international destinations. The Postmaster General were assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the higher authorities.

More Stories From Pakistan

