Open Court Held At FBR Dera Office To Resolve Traders’ Tax-related Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue(FBR) held an open court(Kuli Kacheri) at its office here to resolve tax-related issues of the local traders and lawyers community at the earliest.

The FBR officials including Assistant Commissioner Sher Alam, Inspector Malik Sabtain, and Ejaz Ahmed were in attendance to listen to the participants' tax-related matters.

A number of prominent leaders from the business community including Chief Patron Sohail Azmi, Sheikh Majeed, Haji Muhammad Ramzan, Khalid, Arshad, and others.

The legal fraternity was represented by Shireen Jan, Niaz Muhammad, Aamir Fareed, Ismatullah, Marwan Khan, and Shahzada Fahad Advocate.

During the session, FBR officials urged the business community to inform their distributors and retailers about the importance of timely submission of taxes deducted under Section 236H and Section 153(a)(1) of the Income Tax.

This, they emphasized, is crucial to meet legal obligations and ensure transparency in business operations.

Traders and lawyers expressed particular concern over sales tax notices being issued by the FBR Kohat office. They requested that an official from the Kohat office visit D.I. Khan on a monthly basis to address the concerns of local traders and lawyers directly.

They called for immediate action by the Commissioner of Kohat Division to resolve issues faced by taxpayers under Section 8B in filing sales tax returns.

FBR officials assured all participants that their concerns would be addressed on a priority basis and conveyed to the relevant authorities.

APP/slm

